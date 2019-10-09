Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Reduced by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 66.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 869.5% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

