Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 4,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

