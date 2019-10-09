DraftCoin Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $126,874.00 and $42.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000161 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 140.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,711,275 coins and its circulating supply is 8,711,275 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

