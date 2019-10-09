Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

Shares of PG traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. 5,491,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,625. The company has a market cap of $310.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.