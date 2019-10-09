Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,764,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.