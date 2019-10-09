Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $52.14 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,204 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 2.0% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of First Republic Bank worth $52,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.61. The company had a trading volume of 76,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,561. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

