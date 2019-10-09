Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 30,580 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $67,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after buying an additional 300,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $128.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,484,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

