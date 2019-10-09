Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,076,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $17.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.91. 241,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,206. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

