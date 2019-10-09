DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Down 0.5%

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74, 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Retail Business and Tenant Leasing Business segments. The Retail Business segment operates convenience and discount stores, and general discount stores, which sell electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion goods, sporting goods, leisure equipment, do-it-yourself (DIY) products, and others.

