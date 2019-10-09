Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Reduced by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In other Dominion Energy news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. 2,648,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

