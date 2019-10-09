Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,130,000 after buying an additional 275,773 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in AON by 8.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,868,000 after acquiring an additional 531,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,896,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AON by 21.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,671,000 after acquiring an additional 332,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $423,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.12. 41,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $198.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

