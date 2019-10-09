Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $32,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. 24,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $84.15.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

