Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.3% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $135,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $266.73. 50,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.98.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

