Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE DIV remained flat at $C$2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,962. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.02. The company has a market cap of $303.95 million and a PE ratio of 31.11. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.25, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

