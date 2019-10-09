Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a market cap of $824,179.00 and approximately $654.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011181 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003357 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005291 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000448 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 108.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

