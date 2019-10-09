Denali Advisors LLC Sells 11,600 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 82.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.39. 1,902,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Vertical Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

