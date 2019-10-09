Denali Advisors LLC Has $14.35 Million Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Cna Financial comprises 2.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cna Financial worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,904,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,339,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,371,000 after buying an additional 174,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 856,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,133,000 after buying an additional 146,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cna Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,676,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

CNA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

