Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 2,959 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 126.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 101,486 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.40. 1,956,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,711. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $234.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.63.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

