Delphi Management Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 16,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $383.78. 509,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

