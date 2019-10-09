Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $578,000 Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,168,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $67.53.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

