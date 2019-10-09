Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned about 0.14% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, COO Steven Plust bought 10,600 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $196,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE GPMT remained flat at $$18.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 354,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 28.84, a quick ratio of 28.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.