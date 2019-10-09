Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.02 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 110,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 13.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $95.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

