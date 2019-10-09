Delphi Management Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Celanese accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 652,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,161. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.06.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

