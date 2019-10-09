Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.26.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $166.55. 1,237,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,788. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $171.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

