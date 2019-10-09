DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.14

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 111937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $574,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

About DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

