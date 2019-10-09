DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.35. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 2,934,496 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBVT. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $409.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $1,411,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.