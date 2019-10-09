David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Purchases 21,064 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 7.2% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 127.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 77,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 152.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.69. 689,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,453. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

