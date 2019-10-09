Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Announces 0.15000 Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced a 0.15000 dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $344.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAY. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

