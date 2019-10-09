DAV Coin (DAV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $243,939.00 and $57.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $32.15 and $18.94. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00689521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00072421 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013893 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

