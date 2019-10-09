Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.92 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

