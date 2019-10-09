DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $763.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Carolina Financial news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 3,685 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $131,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,564.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $435,696. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carolina Financial
Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.
