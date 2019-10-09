DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO)

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Carolina Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $763.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Carolina Financial news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 3,685 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $131,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,564.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,192 shares of company stock worth $435,696. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Carolina Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

