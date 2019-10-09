CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,352,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,123. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

