CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $8,352,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,123. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.68.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.