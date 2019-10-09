Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.38. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 3,122 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

