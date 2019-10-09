Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Crow Point Partners LLC

Crow Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. 493,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,480. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $100.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.