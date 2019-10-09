Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 22,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.40. 241,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,436. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.30. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

