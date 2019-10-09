Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.61. The company had a trading volume of 451,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31. Cummins has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.