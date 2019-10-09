Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.84.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
