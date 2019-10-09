Crystal Clear 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $11,874.00 and $1.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Crystal Clear token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crystal Clear Profile

Crystal Clear ‘s launch date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken . Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal . The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

