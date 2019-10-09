Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.55 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00007384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $38.55 million and $75,973.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038136 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06164620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,864,742 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

