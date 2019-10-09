CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) were down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.59, approximately 1,482,607 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 349,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.73 and a quick ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market cap of $486.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth $1,810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth $249,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth $941,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth $2,933,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

