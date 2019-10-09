Crow Point Partners LLC Sells 122,500 Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Crow Point Partners LLC lowered its position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 122,500 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,468,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 97,529 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 957.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 172,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,259 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 266,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:SKM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 336,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,734. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

