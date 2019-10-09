Crow Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000. Avista makes up about 0.9% of Crow Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crow Point Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Avista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 1,790.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Avista by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. 159,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,392. Avista Corp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Avista’s payout ratio is 73.46%.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $35,682.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $406,070.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $304,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,698 shares of company stock worth $407,282. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.