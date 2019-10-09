Crow Point Partners LLC Invests $439,000 in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Chemical Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ANGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. 576,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,312. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.