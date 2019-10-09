Crow Point Partners LLC Has $27.14 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crow Point Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 150,775 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.9% of Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,290,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,964. The company has a market capitalization of $244.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

