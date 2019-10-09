Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 17,293 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TM. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE:TM traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.31. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $111.12 and a 52 week high of $138.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

