Credits Price Reaches $0.0868 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Credits has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $14.58 million and $2.97 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038809 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,977,824 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io, Mercatox, Kucoin, LBank, COSS, CoinBene and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

