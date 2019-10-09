Credit Tag Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (CTC)

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Credit Tag Chain has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $925.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credit Tag Chain has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Credit Tag Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, OEX and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Credit Tag Chain

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 933,352,040 coins and its circulating supply is 59,746,852 coins. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain. The official website for Credit Tag Chain is www.credittag.io.

Buying and Selling Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BCEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credit Tag Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credit Tag Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

