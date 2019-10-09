Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 119,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average of $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $147.20 and a one year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $11,676,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,233,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,547 shares of company stock valued at $29,694,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

