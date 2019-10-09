Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $5.34. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 148,672 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on CJR.B shares. Cormark lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

