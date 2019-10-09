Cooper Financial Group Purchases 2,529 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. 16,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

