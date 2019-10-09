Cooper Financial Group Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,843 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 867.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,072. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

